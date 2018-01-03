The Bossier Lady Kats handed the Minden Lady Tiders their first loss 50-37 in a District 1-4A matchup Tuesday night at Bossier.

Bossier, No. 2 in the Class 4A power rankings, improved to 15-3 overall and 2-1 in district. Third-ranked Minden dropped to 20-1 and 2-1.

Benton, No. 1 in the power rankings, routed North DeSoto 58-28 in another District 1-4A game in Stonewall. The Lady Tigers improved to 15-4 and 3-0.

In District 1-5A, the Parkway Lady Panthers knocked off Southwood 36-33 at Southwood and the Haughton Lady Bucs fell to Byrd 54-50 at Byrd.

In District 1-1A, the Plain Dealing Lady Lions fell to Jonesboro-Hodge 63-57 in overtime on the road.

At Bossier, the Lady Kats dominated the second half, outscoring the Lady Tiders 26-12.

Bossier took control in the third quarter, taking a nine-point lead late. Destiny Thomas and Chrishawna Jones hit 3-pointers. The Lady Kats forced turnovers and turned them into baskets. Minden didn’t shoot well and Bossier rarely allowed the Lady Tiders more than one shot.

Unlike in their overtime victory over North Caddo in the championship game of the “Doc” Edwards Invitational on Saturday, the Lady Tiders weren’t able to mount a fourth-quarter rally, scoring just five points.

Destiny Thomas led Bossier with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Nadi Thomas had 10 points and 10 boards.

Chloe Walker, who missed much of the second quarter and all of the third after taking a hard fall, scored nine points. Traciona Russell added eight.

Bre Rodgers led Minden with 11 points.

At North DeSoto, Emily Ward poured in 24 points to lead Benton. The Lady Tigers rolled to a 26-4 first-quarter lead.

Jada Anderson added 15 points and Qua Chambers 14. Anderson knocked down three 3-pointers.

At Jonesboro-Hodge, Hershey Stumon tossed in 19 points in Plain Dealing’s loss. Niarelle Scott chipped in with 14 and Zakiyah Williams had 11.

Plain Dealing fell to 7-10 and 1-1. It was the the Lady Lions’ second consecutive overtime loss.

At Southwood, Parkway rallied from an 18-12 halftime deficit. The Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Cowboys 15-7 in the third quarter to take a two-point lead.

Parkway improved to 9-8 and 2-1. Southwood dropped to 13-9 and 1-2.

Haughton fell to 8-7 and 0-2 with the loss to Byrd (3-15, 1-2).

In the other District 1-5A game, Captain Shreve (15-4, 3-0) defeated Evangel Christian (9-13, 1-1) 45-40.

In other District 1-4A games, Huntington (12-7, 2-1) defeated Woodlawn (6-8, 0-3) 55-44 and Booker T. Washington (9-8, 2-1) defeated Northwood (5-12, 0-3) 67-30.

