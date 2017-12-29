The Bossier Lady Kats won three games in the West Monroe girls tournament.

Bossier defeated Ponchatoula 50-47 Wednesday, Captain Shreve 49-46 Thursday and Rayville 52-42 Friday.

Captain Shreve and Ponchatoula are No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the LHSAA Class 5A power rankings. It was just the second loss of the season for the Lady Gators.

Bossier (14-3) is No. 3 in the LHSAA power rankings.

Dranautika Thomas scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds against Ponchatoula. Destiny Thomas chipped in with 13 points.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com