The Bossier Lady Kats and Plain Dealing Lady Lions posted district girls basketball victories Tuesday night.

Bossier topped Northwood 54-26 in a District 1-4A game at Bossier. Plain Dealing slipped past Haynesville in 44-41 in a District 1-1A road game.

In another District 1-4A game, the Benton Lady Tigers fell to co-leader Huntington 66-59 at Benton despite strong games from sophomores Emily Ward and Abbie Wynn.

In District 1-5A, the Airline Lady Vikings fell to Southwood 48-39 at Southwood.

At Bossier, Destiny Thomas led 10 Lady Kats who scored with 12 points. Mai Francis and Kelcee Marshall scored eight each.

Bossier improved to 11-13 overall and 2-3 in district.

At Benton, Ward pumped in 21 points and Wynn scored a career-high 18 for the Lady Tigers. Freshman Qua Chambers added nine.

Benton led 14-12 after the first quarter, but Huntington rallied for a 29-25 halftime lead. The Lady Raiders led 49-42 going into the fourth.

The Lady Tigers dropped to 13-13 and 2-3. Huntington improved to 15-5 and 5-0.

Huntington and Minden (22-2, 5-0), which won its 16th straight, 74-25, over North DeSoto, are tied for the district lead. The Lady Tiders and Lady Raiders will break the tie Friday night at Huntington.

At Haynesville, Laterrica Stewart and Teunna Perry poured in 14 points each as Plain Dealing evened its overall record at 10-10 and improved to 6-3 in 1-1A. Hershey Stumon added 11.

At Southwood, Airline dropped to 12-12 and 5-3 in 1-5A. Southwood improved to 19-5 and 6-2.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com