The Bossier Bearkats rolled past the Woodlawn Lady Knights 51-23 in a District 1-4A game Friday night at Bossier.

Destiny Thomas led Bossier with 22 points. Draunatika Thomas had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Essence Phlegm added seven points, Traciona Russell six and Chloe Walker five.

Bossier improved to 11-3 overall and 1-1 in district play.

In a District 1-5A game, the Parkway Lady Panthers fell to the defending champion Captain Shreve Lady Gators 60-58 at Parkway.

Parkway, which defeated Byrd 43-27 in its district opener Tuesday, dropped to 8-8 overall and 1-1 in district. The Lady Panthers have already won three more games this season under second-year coach Gloria Williams than all of last season.

Captain Shreve improved to 13-2. The Lady Gators, No. 2 in the latest Class 5A power rankings, have won six in a row.

In a non-district game, the Plain Dealing Lady Lions defeated North Webster 52-23 at home.

Hershey Stumon led the Lady Lions with 14 points. Denya Lewis and Niarelle Scott scored eight each.

Plain Dealing improved to 7-8 with its fourth straight victory.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com