Five Bossier Parish teams have qualified for the high school girls basketball state playoffs.

The Benton Lady Tigers and Bossier Lady Kats will be at home for first-round games Thursday.

Benton (24-6), the No. 1 seed, hosts No. 32 George Washington Carver (13-15) at 6 p.m. Fifth-seeded Bossier (21-5) hosts No. 28 Morgan City (13-14) at 6:30.

Benton lost to eventual state runner-up Salmen in the second round last season. Bossier lost to Woodlawn in the first round.

The Airline Lady Vikings, Parkway Lady Panthers and Plain Dealing Lady Lions are all on the road Thursday in the first round.

In Class 5A, No. 29 Airline (11-19) travels to Monroe to face No. 4 Ouachita Parish (20-12) at 6. Parkway (12-16), the No. 31 seed, is headed to South Louisiana to play No. 2 Ponchatoula (28-3) at 5:30.

Parkway is making its first playoff appearance since 2012. Airline lost to eventual state champion Destrehan in the first round last season.

In Class 1A, No. 17 Plain Dealing (14-15) travels to St. Gabriel, south of Baton Rouge, to take on No. 16 East Iberville (18-13).

Plain Dealing lost to eventual state runner-up North Central in the first round last season.

