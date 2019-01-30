High school girls basketball: Four parish teams claim district victories

Four Bossier Parish girls basketball teams posted district victories Tuesday night,

In District 1-5A, the Airline Lady Vikings knocked off Byrd 44-28 at Byrd and the Parkway Lady Panthers defeated Evangel Christian 35-22 at Parkway.

In District 1-4A, the Benton Lady Tigers routed Booker T. Washington 57-26 at home and the Bossier Lady Kats downed Northwood 61-57 on the road.

In the other District 1-5A game, the Haughton Lady Bucs fell to Captain Shreve 89-43 at Shreve. The Lady Gators clinched their third straight district championship and extended their winning streak to 18.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing dropped a 58-37 decision to Arcadia at home.

At Benton, Emily Ward led eight Lady Tigers who scored with 21 points. She scored 17 in the first half as Benton cruised to a 37-10 lead.

Jada Anderson added nine points, Dana Wainwright eight and Claire Ambrose seven.

Benton (28-2, 11-0) continues to lead Minden (26-3, 10-1) by one game in the 1-4A standings. The Lady Tigers host Bossier on Friday and visit Minden on Tuesday.

At Byrd, Kayla Hampton and Toria Brocks scored 14 each to lift the Lady Vikings (14-15, 5-4) to the victory.

Brocks also had 11 rebounds and Hampton had five steals.

Anwaar Shihadeh added 10 points, including seven in the first half as Airline built a 21-10 lead.

Brocks scored eight in the third quarter, hitting four of six from the free throw line. The Lady Vikings extended the lead to 31-17.

Hampton tallied six points, including four free throws, in the fourth quarter and Shihadeh made her second 3-pointer of the game.

At Parkway, Madison Collins and Bianca Oliver scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the victorious Lady Panthers. The duo combined for 15 first-half points and Parkway led 19-8.

The Lady Panthers (10-15, 4-6) had a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

At Northwood, Sanaa Brown and Jazmine Ford scored 19 and 18 points, respectively, to lead Bossier (10-18, 6-5). Kelcee Marshall chipped in 15.

Brown scored 12 in the first half and Ford had eight as Bossier took a 29-21 lead.

Ford tossed in eight in the third quarter, but the Lady Falcons cut the lead to five.

Marshall came up big in the fourth quarter with eight points, making all four of her free throw attempts.

Northwood’s Izany Hewitt scored 18 of her game-high 31 in the second half.

At Shreve, the Lady Gators (24-4, 10-0) dominated from the start, racing to a 25-6 first-quarter lead.

Addison Martin led four Shreve players in double figures with 25 points. Taralyn Sweeney led Haughton with 12. Takaiyah Sweeney added nine and Crystal Norton eight.

With three games left, Haughton (15-10, 6-3) and Southwood (11-13, 6-3) are tied for second in 1-5A, one game ahead of Airline.

At Plain Dealing, the Lady Lions fell to 4-14 overall and 2-7 in 1-1A.