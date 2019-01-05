High school girls basketball: Four parish teams win district games

The Airline Lady Vikings, Parkway Lady Panthers, Benton Lady Tigers and Bossier Lady Kats posted district victories Friday night.

In District 1-5A, Airline defeated Byrd 42-26 at Airline, and Parkway dropped Evangel Christian 55-26 at Evangel.

In another 1-5A contest, the Haughton Lady Bucs put up a good fight against defending champion Captain Shreve in a 61-50 loss at home.

In District 1-4A, Benton routed Booker T. Washington 83-37 at BTW and Bossier downed Northwood 52-39 at Northwood.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing lost to Arcadia 40-23 at Arcadia.

At Airline, Kayla Hampton continued to be an impact player in her freshman season, scoring 21 points to lead the Lady Vikings (10-12, 2-1).

Anwaar Shihadeh added 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Katie Curtis also hit two 3-pointers and finished with seven points.

Curtis and Shihadeh made all four of their 3s in the first half and Airline led 24-11 at the break.

The Lady Vikings stretched the lead to 18 after three quarters.

Byrd dropped to 2-17 and 1-3.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs played the Lady Gators almost even in the first half. Leading 25-24, Shreve extended the lead to eight going into the fourth quarter.

Crystal Norton and Taralyn Sweeney paced Haughton (10-10, 1-2) with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Takaiyah Sweeney chipped in with 10.

Addison Martin led Captain Shreve (18-4, 4-0), which won its 12th in a row, with 23 points. Kennedi Heard added 15.

At Evangel, Parkway improved to 8-11 overall and 2-2 in district. Evangel dropped to 0-10 and 0-3.

At BTW, Emily Ward poured in 37 points to lead the Lady Tigers (21-2, 4-0). Qua Chambers added 13, Jada Anderson 11 and Abbie Wynn nine.

Ward tossed in 19 in the first half, propelling Benton to a 39-21 lead. The Lady Tigers erased any doubt about the outcome with a 25-7 third-quarter run. Ward scored 13 in the quarter and Chambers nine.

BTW fell to 8-11 and 1-3.

At Northwood, Bossier evened its district record at 2-2 and improved to 6-15 overall. Northwood dropped to 11-12 and 1-3.

At Arcadia, Plain Dealing fell to 3-8 and 1-2. Arcadia improved to 6-9 and 2-2.