High school girls basketball: Haughton, Airline, Bossier fall

Monday wasn’t a good day for Bossier Parish high school girls basketball teams.

The Haughton Lady Bucs fell to Minden 57-42 at Haughton. In the Natchitoches Central tournament, Airline lost to Mansfield 65-38 and Bossier lost to Ponchatoula.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs fought back from a 31-16 halftime deficit, cutting the lead to nine. Haughton failed to capitalize on a couple of opportunities to get closer.

It was Minden’s second victory over Haughton in three days. The Lady Tiders won 44-39 in the championship game of the Lakeside tournament Saturday.

Takaiya Sweeney led Haughton (2-3) with 18 points. Taralyn Sweeney added 14. Derrice Gilbert paced Minden (5-1) with 19 points, and Destini Powell had 14.

Haughton hosts Stanley at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Airline dropped to 1-2 with the loss to Mansfield. The Lady Vikings play Ponchatoula at 3:50 Tuesday.

Bossier fell to 0-6.