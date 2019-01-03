High school girls basketball: Haughton downs Byrd to even District 1-5A mark

The Haughton Lady Bucs evened their District 1-5A record at 1-1 Wednesday, defeating the Byrd Lady Jackets 43-29 ay Byrd.

Takaiyah Sweeney paced Haughton (10-8 overall) with 14 points. Taralyn Sweeney added nine and Crystal Norton eight.

Catherine Kirksey led Byrd (2-16, 1-2) with 10.

The game was tied at 17 after two quarters. The Lady Bucs dominated the second half, outscoring the Lady Jackets 26-9

Takaiyah Sweeney scored 11 of her points in the final two periods.

In the other District 1-5A games, Southwood defeated Parkway 66-40, and Captain Shreve crushed Evangel Christian 82-18.

Southwood improved to 7-9 overall and 2-1 in district. Parkway fell to 7-11 and 1-2.

Defending champion Captain Shreve (17-4, 3-0) extended its winning streak to 11. Evangel dropped to 0-8 and 0-2.