High school girls basketball: Haughton edges Airline in OT thriller; Benton stays unbeaten in 1-4A

The Haughton Lady Bucs edged the Airline Lady Vikings 42-37 in overtime in a District 1-5A thriller Friday night at Haughton.

Elsewhere, the Benton Lady Tigers remained undefeated in District 1-4A with a 69-31 rout of Woodlawn at Woodlawn.

Haughton (14-9, 5-2) avenged a 47-46 loss to Airline (12-14, 4-3) in the teams’ first district meeting on Dec. 18 at Airline.

The Lady Bucs took sole possession of second place in the district. Haughton, Airline and Southwood were tied for second after the first half of district play. The Lady Cowboys (9-14, 4-3) lost to leader Captain Shreve (21-4, 7-0) 65-34 Friday.

The Lady Bucs and Lady Vikings both had chances to win in regulation.

Haughton’s Takaiyah Sweeney hit the first of two free throws with 4.4 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Airline freshman standout Kayla Hampton fouled out on the play. Haughton lost sophomore Taralyn Sweeney, one of its leading scorers on the season, to fouls earlier in the quarter.

Haughton dominated the overtime, scoring the first seven points. Takaiyah Sweeney scored six and DeShounia Davis hit a big 3-pointer.

With Taralyn Sweeney scoring nine of her 11 points, Haughton led 17-9 at the half. Airline came out strong in the third quarter, patiently getting the ball inside. The Lady Vikings went on a 10-0 run to start the half.

Jhnaudika Cook and Anwaar Shihadeh sparked the comeback with six and four points, respectively, in the quarter.

The game was tight the rest of the way. The Lady Bucs led 22-21 after three quarters.

Airline led by as many as five points in the fourth. Takaiyah Sweeney sparked Haughton’s rally, scoring seven points in the quarter, including five at the free throw line. Crystal Norton had two big baskets.

Takaiyah Sweeney’s two free throws with 25.3 seconds left gave Haughton a one-point lead.

Hampton then drove the baseline and dropped in a floater with 16.8 seconds left. But she collided with Davis and charging was called.

The game then took an odd turn. Before the Lady Bucs took possession after the charge, Haughton was whistled for a technical foul after an official took a look at the scorebook.

Airline failed to take advantage, missing the two free throws. But Toria Brocks took a pass from Hampton and scored inside with 9.1 seconds left to give the Lady Vikings a 33-32 lead.

Sweeney then made her first pressure-packed free throw and the game went into overtime.

Takaiyah Sweeney finished with a game-high 16 points. Norton had eight and Davis seven.

Cook led Airline with 10. Shihadeh finished with nine and Hampton eight.

At Woodlawn, Emily Ward scored 22 points to lead Benton to its sixth straight victory.

Qua Chambers added 11 and Dana Wainwright nine.

The Lady Tigers led 30-17 at the half and then blew the game open with a 23-6 third-quarter run.

Ward scored 14 in the first half and nine in the third quarter.

Senior forward Abbie Wynn returned to action after missing three games with a concussion and chipped in seven. Ella Kate Malley, Jada Anderson and Abby Hines scored six apiece.

Benton (25-2, 8-0) leads (23-3, 7-1) by a game in the 1-4A standings. Minden defeated North DeSoto 68-34 Friday.