High school girls basketball: Haughton holds off Parkway

The Haughton Lady Bucs defeated the Parkway Lady Panthers 36-30 in a District 1-5A girls basketball game Friday night at Haughton.

In another 1-5A game, the Airline Lady Vikings fell to champion Captain Shreve 66-39 at Airline.

In a District 1-1A game, the Plain Dealing Lady Lions lost to co-leader Haynesville 48-19 at Haynesville.

At Haughton, Taralyn Sweeney scored 14 points and Takaiyah Sweeney added 10 to lead the Lady Bucs.

Taralyn scored 12 and Takaiyah seven in the first half and Haughton led 28-12.

The Lady Panthers cut the lead to 11 going into the fourth quarter but couldn’t come all the way back.

Madison Collins led Parkway with nine points. Yezmeen Joseph and Bianca Oliver scored six each.

Haughton (16-10, 7-3) and Southwood (12-13, 7-3) are tied for second in 1-5A with two games left. The Lady Bucs host the Lady Cowboys on Feb. 8 in the regular-season finale.

At No. 31 in the latest power rankings, Haughton is also battling for a playoff spot. The top 32 teams in the final rankings generally make the playoffs.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings hung with the Lady Gators for a half, trailing just 34-26. But Shreve pulled away in the third quarter with a 23-5 run and led 57-31 going into the fourth.

Kayla Hampton led Airline (14-16, 5-5) with 16 points. Toria Brocks had 12 points and five rebounds.

Addison Martin paced Shreve (25-4, 11-0) with 19 points. Jordan McLemore added 15 and Kennedi Heard 13. The Lady Gators extended their winning to 19.

At No. 35 in power rankings, Airline needs to move up at least three spots to make the playoffs. The Lady Vikings close the regular season with games Tuesday against Parkway and Feb. 8 against Evangel Christian. Airline defeated both in the first half of district play.

At Haynesville, Plain Dealing dropped to 4-15 overall and 2-8 in 1-1A. The Lady Tors improved to 17-5, 9-1.

There are only 31 teams in Class 1A, so Plain Dealing will qualify for the playoffs.