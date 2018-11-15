High school girls basketball: Parkway downs Bossier in Battle on the Hardwood Classic

High school girls basketball: Parkway downs Bossier in Battle on the Hardwood...

Sophomore Sh’Diamond McKnight scored 34 points to lead the Parkway Lady Panthers to a 58-43 victory over the Bossier Lady Kats in the Battle on the Hardwood Classic on Wednesday at Bossier.

McKnight, a first-team All-Parish selection last season, got off to a fast start. She hit two 3-pointers en route to a 13-point first quarter as Parkway built a 19-9 lead.

McKnight cooled off a bit in the second quarter, scoring four points as Bossier cut the lead to 27-20 at the half. But she scored 17 in the second half, including 11 in the fourth quarter, to help the Lady Panthers maintain control.

Jada Hardy added 10 points for Parkway (1-0). Freshman Sanaa Brown led Bossier (0-2) with 12 points and Amber Conway had 10.

Bossier resumes play in the event, which features 19 teams, against Green Oaks at 3 p.m. Thursday at Bossier.

Benton (1-0) plays its first game against Captain Shreve at 5:30 in a battle of defending district champions and 2017-18 playoff semifinalists. Benton won the District 1-4A title last season and Captain Shreve won 1-5A.

In a matchup between defending state champions, Class 2A champ North Caddo takes on Class 4A champ Warren Easton at 6:45.

In other games Wednesday, Mansfield defeated Booker T. Washington 57-36, El Dorado, Ark., downed Byrd 65-21 and Red River defeated Woodlawn 61-42.

Here is the remaining schedule for the event.

THURSDAY

At Bossier

Bossier vs. Green Oaks, 3

BTW vs. Mansfield, 4:15

Benton vs. Captain Shreve, 5:30

North Caddo vs. Warren Easton, 6:45

Loyola vs. Southwood, 8

FRIDAY

At Bossier

Red River vs. Hammond, 3

Southwood vs. Mansfield, 4:15

Hammond vs. Captain Shreve, 5:30

Bossier vs. Natchitoches Central, 6:45

Benton vs. Warren Easton, 8

At Rusheon Middle School

BTW vs. Byrd, 4

Parkway vs. Rayville, 5:15

Loyola vs. Woodlawn, 6:30

Hammond vs. Captain Shreve, 7:45

SATURDAY

At Bossier

Delhi vs. Parkway, 9 a.m.

Byrd vs. Green Oaks, 10:20

Rayville vs. El Dorado, 11:40

Mansfield vs. Warren Easton, 1 p.m.

Natchitoches Central vs. Loyola, 2:20

El Dorado vs. Delhi, 3:40

Red River vs. Southwood, 5

Bossier vs. Rayville, 6:20

Benton vs. North Caddo, 7:40