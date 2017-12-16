The Plain Dealing Lady Lions defeated the Airline Lady Vikings 49-39 at Airline on Friday night.

Niarelle Scott led Plain Dealing with 14 points. Zakiyah Williams added 12 and Hershey Stumon 10.

Plain Dealing improved to 5-8. Airline dropped to 5-10.

The Benton Lady Tigers won two games in the West Ouachita tournament this week, defeating Winnfield 58-41 Thursday and Jonesboro-Hodge 56-42 Friday.

Benton lost to Loyola 57-50 in its first game in the tournament Wednesday.

The Lady Tigers (11-3) are No. 1 in the Class 4A power rankings.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com