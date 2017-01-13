Friday night was mostly a tough one for Bossier Parish girls basketball teams.

Plain Dealing was the lone winner. The Lady Lions routed D’Arbonne Woods Charter 55-15 in Farmerville.

In District 1-4A games, the Benton Lady Tigers fell to the Minden Lady Tiders 61-47 at Benton, and the Bossier Lady Kats dropped a 57-36 decision to the Huntington Lady Raiders at Bossier.

In District 1-5A, the Haughton Lady Bucs fell to the Southwood Lady Cowboys 53-11 at Haughton.

At Plain Dealing, Hershey Stumon led the Lady Lions (8-9, 4-1) with 11 points. Zakaiyra Williams and Dra Briggs scored 11 each. Teunna Perry added eight.

At Benton, the Lady Tigers cut a 10-point Minden halftime lead to two in the third quarter, but the Lady Tiders quickly answered and extended the lead back to double digits in the fourth quarter.

Emily Ward led Benton (12-11, 1-1) with 19 points. Abbie Wynn added 10 and Qua Chambers eight.

Minden’s 1-2 combination of Bre Rodgers (23) and Straw Batton (22) combined for 45 points. The Lady Tiders improved to 19-2 and 2-0.

At Bossier, the Lady Kats dropped to 10-11 and 1-1. Huntington raised its record to 12-5 and 2-0.

At Haughton, Southwood improved to 17-5 and 4-1 with the victory. Also in 1-5A, Captain Shreve handed Evangel Christian its first district loss, 47-41.

Southwood, Evangel (19-6, 4-1) and Captain Shreve (18-5, 4-1) are tied for the lead. Airline (10-11, 3-2), which had an open date, is just one game back.

