High school girls basketball: Trak1 Background Screening Lady Tigers tournament starts Thursday at Benton

The Trak1 Background Screening Lady Tigers tournament hosted by Benton starts Thursday.

Eight girls teams, including Benton, Airline and Parkway, will compete for the title.

Benton (9-0) is the favorite, but there are other quality teams in the field. Six have winning records.

The Lady Tigers face West Ouachita (7-1) at 8 p.m. Thursday in the first round.

Airline (4-6) plays Stanley (12-2) at 3:30, and Parkway (4-4) takes on Ouachita Parish (7-2) at 5.

Ouachita Parish reached the Class 5A quarterfinals last season. Stanley was a Class B quarterfinalist.

In the other first-round game, Loyola College Prep (7-6) plays Red River (10-2) at 6:30.

Loyola (Division II) and Red River (Class 2A) were both playoff semifinalists last season.

The semifinals are Friday at 6:30 and 8. The championship game is Saturday at 7:30.

Action starts at 3:30 Saturday with the seventh-place game. The consolation finals are at 5 with the third-place game scheduled for 6:15.