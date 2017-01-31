The Parkway Lady Panthers and Airline Lady Vikings continued their good starts to the high school bowling season with victories Tuesday at Holiday Lanes.

Parkway improved to 4-0 with a 27-0 victory over Loyola College Prep. Airline improved to 3-1 with an 18-9 victory over Byrd.

Nicole Taylor led Parkway with a 214 high game and 583 series. She also had a 210 game in the series. Ashley Gardner bowled a 206 and Traclyn Bell a 178. Katie Black was consistent with a 179-174-169 series.

Trista Quinley topped Airline with a 214 high game and 501 series. Bailey Russell bowled a 159 and Wendy Rodgers a 132.

NOTE: Results courtesy of Holiday Lanes.