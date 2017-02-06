The Parkway Lady Panthers remained undefeated on the season with a 27-0 victory over Loyola College Prep on Monday at Holiday Lanes.

The Airline Lady Vikings stayed one game behind the Lady Panthers in the district standings with a 17-10 victory over Byrd.

Parkway is 6-0. Airline is 5-1.

Nicole Taylor led the Lady Panthers with a 212 high game and 582 series. She bowled 212 in Games 1 and 3.

Traclyn Bell bowled a high game of 177 and Katie Black had a 176. Black had a 507 series and Bell a 486.

Taylor ranks second in the district behind Byrd’s Celeste Thedford with a 192 average. Thedford is averaging 196.

Trista Quinley topped Airline with a 194 high game and 474 series. Madison Raab had a high game of 164 and Bailey Russell bowled a 162.

Thedford had a 205 high game and 573 series.

