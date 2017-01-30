The Airline Lady Vikings and Northwood Lady Falcons won girls soccer games Saturday at Tinsley Park.

In a non-district game, Airline defeated Haughton 5-1. In a District 1-II game, Benton dropped Northwood 8-0.

Lindsay Donlan led Airline with four goals. Avery Meeks scored the other goal. Addie Mosura had an assist.

Airline completed the regular season 9-13-1.

Hailey McGhee scored three goals in Benton’s victory and Sarah Varnado had two. Baylee Cortez, Aidan McGhee and Annalee Ward scored one goal each. Ward had two assists and Lynnse Terhune one.

The Lady Tigers improved to 17-7-3 overall and finished district play 7-1-2, runner-up to Captain Shreve.

Benton closes out the regular season Monday night at Tinsley Park.

Airline defeated Haughton 5-0 in a JV game. Cynthia Williams scored three goals. Katelyn Watts and Lauren Koertge scored one each.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.