The Airline Lady Vikings, Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers are headed to the LHSAA girls state soccer playoffs.

Airline (9-12-1), the No. 21 seed, will travel to Lake Charles to take on No. 12 Barbe (17-9-4) in a Division I first-round game.

In a Division II first-round game, No. 10 Parkway (10-12-4) will host No. 23 Cabrini (5-11-1).

Benton (17-8-3), the District 1-II runner-up, received a first-round bye. The No. 7 seed Lady Tigers will host the Parkway-Cabrini winner in the second round.

Haughton, which finished 9-13, just missed out on making the Division II playoffs. The Lady Bucs were No. 25 in the final power rankings. The top 24 teams made it.

Benton fell to North DeSoto 3-2 in their season finale Monday night. Hailey McGhee scored the Lady Tigers’ goals and Sarah Varnado had an assist.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com