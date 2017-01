The Airline Lady Vikings defeated the Captain Shreve Lady Gators 4-1 in a non-district girls soccer game Wednesday at Tinsley Park.

Emily Francis and Lindsay Donlan scored two goals each for the Lady Vikings, including one each following corner kicks by Addie Mosura.

Airline improved to 6-6-1. Shreve dropped to 8-5-1.

