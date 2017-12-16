The Airline Lady Vikings won three games in the St. Fredrick tournament Friday and Saturday in Monroe.

Airline defeated Delta Charter 4-0 and Sterlington 3-0 Friday and West Ouachita 2-1 Saturday.

Lindsey Donlan, Addie Mosura, Katelyn Watts and Alyssa Emory scored goals against Delta Charter.

Aine O’Nuinain, Caitlin Cover and Jamie Sparkman had one assist apiece.

Cynthia Williams scored twice and Sparkman once against Sterlington. Donlan and Cover had one assist each.

Donlan scored both goals against West Ouachita. Cover and Sparkman had assists.

The Lady Vikings, No. 7 in the Division I power rankings, improved to 16-3. That’s seven more wins than all of last season.

Parkway is also playing in the St. Frederick tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Ruston 2-0 Friday and lost to St. Frederick 1-0 Saturday.

Parkway (7-3-1) is No. 1 in the Division II power rankings.

