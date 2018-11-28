High school girls soccer: Airline wins district opener; Parkway notches two victories; Bossier ties Huntington

The Airline Lady Vikings opened District 1-I play with a 9-0 victory over Southwood on Monday.

Elsewhere, Parkway has picked up its first two victories of the season this week. The Lady Panthers defeated North Caddo 8-0 Monday and Ruston 4-0 Tuesday.

In other Tuesday games, Benton lost to Neville 4-1 and Haughton fell to West Ouachita 3-2.

Rebecca Washington scored two goals, and Cierra Stowe had two assists for Bossier against Huntington.

Airline, Parkway and Benton are playing in the Captain Shreve tournament, which starts Thursday. Bossier and Haughton are playing in the Bossier tournament, which also begins Thursday.

NOTE: Game statistics are provided by coaches. Report scores and statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com.