The Benton Lady Tigers defeated the Haughton Lady Bucs 5-0 in a District 1-II game Saturday at Tinsley Park.

Hailey McGhee scored four goals to lead Benton. Breanna Bundy had one.

Sarah Varnado had two assists and Ashley Young one.

Benton improved to 17-7-2 overall and 3-0 in district. Haughton dropped to 8-9 and 1-2.

In a non-district game Friday, the Airline Lady Vikings defeated Evangel Christian 3-0 at Evangel.

Lindsey Donlan, Jamie Sparkman and Avery Meeks scored goals. Emily Cover had an assist.

Airline improved to 19-4-1.

