The Benton Lady Tigers edged the defending champion Parkway Lady Panthers 3-2 in a District 1-II girls soccer game Tuesday night at Tinsley Park.

In a District 1-I game at Tinsley, the Airline Lady Vikings fell to West Monroe 5-2.

Hailey McGhee scored two goals and had one assist in Benton’s victory. Breanna Bundy had one goal and one assist. Kyla Klingensmith had one assist.

Benton improved to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in district. Parkway, which went undefeated in district play last season, dropped to 5-5-1 and 2-1.

Airline’s Lindsay Donlan and Avery Meeks scored goals against West Monroe. The Lady Vikings dropped to 6-7-1 overall and 1-2-1 in district. West Monroe improved to 6-2 and 3-0.

