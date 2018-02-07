The No. 9 seed Benton Lady Tigers fell to No. 8 Ben Franklin 6-0 in a Division II girls second round soccer game Tuesday at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans.

The Lady Tigers closed the season 20-10-3. Ben Franklin (20-3) faces No. 1 St. Thomas More in the quarterfinals.

Airline and Parkway are scheduled to play their second-round games Wednesday.

The No. 13 Lady Vikings (22-6-2) visit No. 4 St. Amant (12-3-2) in a Division I first-round game at 5 at St. Amant Middle School.

Airline defeated No. 21 Carencro in a penalty kicks shootout in the first round. St. Amant received a first-round bye.

Parkway (16-8-4), the No. 6 seed, hosts No. 11 Neville (9-10-3) at 6 at Centenary’s Mayo Field.

The Lady Panthers received a first-round bye. Neville defeated Haughton 7-0 in the first round.

At Tad Gormley, Kristen Brown scored Franklin’s first goal just over a minute into the game, according to The Times-Picayne/nola.com. She finished with three goals.

Benton had a few chances on breakaways but couldn’t convert.

The Falcons led 4-0 at the half.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com