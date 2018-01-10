The Benton Lady Tigers, Haughton Lady Bucs and Parkway Lady Panthers won games Tuesday night.

In District 1-II, Benton defeated Minden 7-0 and Haughton topped Huntington 8-0. In a non-district game, Parkway defeated North DeSoto 4-0.

Hailey McGhee scored three goals to lead Benton. Breanna Bundy had a goal and two assists.

Georgia Carroway, Kobi Crayton and Merritt Lauterbach also scored. Annalee Ward and Baylee Cortez had assists.

Benton, No. 3 in the Division II power rankings, improved to 16-7-2 overall and 2-0 in district.

Megan Schaffer and Madeline Milton scored two goals each in Haughton’s victory. Sarah Silny, Chloe Currence, Shelby Watson and Madison Waldron scored one apiece.

Coach Russell Melton praised the play of goalkeeper Miah Vanmeter and back Sarah Page Robertson.

Haughton improved to 8-8 and 1-1.

Parkway, No. 5 in the 4A power rankings, raised its record to 12-7-2 with its victory.

