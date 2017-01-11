The Parkway Lady Panthers shut out the Haughton Lady Bucs 5-0 in District 1-II girls soccer action Tuesday night at Tinsley Park.

Aubrey Burkhardt scored three goals and had two assists. Faith Ingles scored two goals.

The defending district champ Lady Panthers improved to 6-5-1 overall and 3-1 in district.

In a 1-II game at Lee Hedges Stadium, the Benton Lady Tigers suffered a tough 1-0 loss to Captain Shreve, their first district defeat.

The Lady Gators, who improved to 11-7-1 overall, lead the district at 5-0. Benton dropped to 13-5-1 and 3-1.

Parkway and Captain Shreve face off Thursday at Lee Hedges Stadium.

