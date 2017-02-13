The No. 10 seed Parkway Lady Panthers’ season came to an end Monday afternoon at Tinsley Park with a 4-0 loss to No. 2 Lakeshore in the quarterfinals of the Division II soccer playoffs.

The Lady Panthers finished 12-13-4. Lakeshore (17-2-4) will face the Alexandria Senior High-West Ouachita winner in the semifinals.

The Lady Titans used their speed, quickness and passing ability to score four goals in the first half. Parkway senior goaltender Madelyn Elliott stayed busy throughout the game and kept the score from being more lopsided.

Parkway reached the quarterfinals despite fielding a young lineup. Two-time All-Parish selection Elliott, three-time All-Parish selection Mackenzie Kleinpeter and Morgan Ersoff are the only seniors. Kleinpeter missed most of the season because of an injury.

Top scorers Aubrey Burkhardt and Faith Ingles are just sophomores. Center Mid Lisette Tunek, who had the assist in the 1-0 second-round victory over Benton, is a freshman. Maya Cosic, Ashlyn Hanna, AnnaGrace Hale, Kaycee Estes and Heather Landry are among the other underclassmen on the team.

