High school girls soccer: Parkway, Benton, Airline make playoffs

The Parkway Lady Panthers, Benton Lady Tigers and Airline Lady Vikings have qualified for the LHSAA girls soccer playoffs.

In Division II first-round games, District 1 co-champion and No. 11 seed Parkway (10-7-5) hosts No. 22 Academy of Our Lady (7-11-3) and No. 19 Benton visits No. 14 Central-Baton Rouge (11-8-1).

Academy of Our Lady is located in the New Orleans suburb of Marrero.

In a Division I first-round games, No. 22 Airline (6-12-5) travels to Lake Charles to face No. 12 Barbe (13-10-2).

The Haughton Lady Bucs barely missed making the playoffs. The top 24 teams in the final power rankings qualified, and Haughton was No. 25. The Lady Bucs had 7.98 points. South Terrebonne, the No. 24 seed and last team in, had 8.18.

