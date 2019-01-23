High school girls soccer: Parkway downs Haughton, eyes district championship

The Parkway Lady Panthers downed the Haughton Lady Bucs 8-0 in a District 1-II girls soccer game Tuesday at Tinsley Park.

If the Lady Panthers (9-7-4, 4-0-1) defeat Northwood on Thursday evening at Cargill Park they can do no worse than share the district title.

Peyton Pipes had three goals and three assists. Maya Jackson also scored three goals. Faith Ingles had two.

Heather Landry had two assists. Angie Falcon, Ainsleigh Farrier and Michele Elias all had one.

Parkway was No. 11 in the latest Division II power rankings released Tuesday by the LHSAA and will likely host a first-round playoff game.

Haughton dropped to 5-9-2 and 2-3. The Lady Bucs close the regular season Thursday against Minden on Senior Night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium.

Haughton was No. 25 in the power rankings. The top 24 teams generally make the playoffs. District champions automatically qualify regardless of ranking.

In a non-district game, the Benton Lady Tigers defeated North Caddo 8-0. Benton improved to 6-13-3. The Lady Tigers close the regular season Thursday against Caddo Magnet at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Benton was No. 19 in the power rankings and will likely be on the road in the first round.