The Parkway Lady Panthers host No. 2 seed Mandeville Lakeshore in the Division II girls soccer playoffs at 4 p.m. Monday at Tinsley Park.

Parkway (12-12-4), the No. 10 seed, defeated No. 23 Cabrini 7-1 in the first round and No. 7 Benton 1-0 in the second.

Aubrey Burkhardt scored the winning goal against Benton on an assist from Lisette Tunek. Burkhardt scored four goals in the first-round victory.

Lakeshore (16-2-4) received a first-round bye and then defeated No. 15 Sam Houston 4-0 in the second.

The Lady Titans started the season with three straight ties and have won 16 of 19 since. They have won nine in a row.

Lakeshore’s losses were to undefeated St. Scholastica 4-0 and St. Thomas More 1-0. St. Scholastica is the No. 1 seed in the Division I playoffs. St. Thomas More is the top seed in the Division II playoffs and has already advanced to the semifinals.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com