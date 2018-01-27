The Parkway Lady Panthers won the District 1-II girls soccer championship with an 8-0 victory over the Northwood Lady Falcons on Thursday at Tinsley Parkway.

Parkway improved to 16-7-3 overall and 5-0-1 in district. Caddo Magnet finished second at 4-0-2 and Benton third at 4-1-1.

In a District 1-II game Thursday, Benton and Caddo Magnet played to a 1-1 tie. The Lady Tigers closed the regular season with an 8-0 victory over Northwood on Friday.

Parkway, No. 6 in the Division II power rankings according to LouisianaPreps.com, and No. 7 Benton will likely receive byes in the first round of the playoffs. Pairings will be announced Tuesday.

Parkway faced Loyola College Prep on Saturday and closes the regular season against West Ouachita on Monday.

In another District 1-II game Thursday, Haughton and Minden played to a 2-2 tie.

In non-district game Friday, Airline defeated North DeSoto 2-0. The Lady Vikings (20-6-2), who close the regular season Monday against Ouachita Parish, are No. 14 in the Division I power rankings and will likely host a first-round playoff game.

In a District 1-III game Tuesday, Bossier and Woodlawn tied 1-1.

Aubrey Burkhardt scored five goals in Parkway’s victory over Northwood. Faith Ingles scored three. Peyton Pipes had three assists and Maya Cosic one.

Hailey McGhee scored three goals in Benton’s win over Northwood. Breanna Bundy, Georgia Carroway, Emily Cook, Julia Leach and Allison Risher scored one apiece. Caroline Horton had two assists and McGhee one.

McGhee scored Benton’s goal against Caddo Magnet.

Meghan Schaffer and Chloe Currence scored Haughton’s goals against Minden. Currence’s goal, with an assist by Madeline Milton, tied it late in the second half.

Haughton finished the regular season 10-12-2 and 2-3-1. The Lady Bucs are No. 22 in the power rankings. The top 24 teams generally make the playoffs. District champions qualify regardless of ranking.

Cynthia Williams and Abbie Neuman scored Airline’s goals against North DeSoto. Jamie Sparkman had an assist.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com