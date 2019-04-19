High school girls track and field: Parkway runner-up in District 1-5A meet

Parkway finished runner-up in the District 1-5A track and field meet Thursday at Airline.

The Lady Panthers scored 153.5 points. Captain Shreve won its third straight title with 172. Byrd was third with 129.5, Airline fourth with 78 and Haughton fifth with 48.

The meet started at 4 p.m. despite heavy rain earlier in the day. About an hour after it started, a line of strong storms rolled through, causing a delay. The meet continued after the skies cleared, but the temperature dropped.

Parkway’s Jordan Dukes, Joslyn Crosby, Jazz Rasouliyan, Victoria Morris and Peyton Pipes all won district titles in individual events.

Dukes won the 100-meter dash in 12.57 seconds, edging Airline freshman Brianna Taylor by just .01.

Crosby took the 1,600 in 5:44.82. Rasouliyan won the 3,200 in 13:05.65. She also finished third in the 1,600.

Morris captured the pole vault with a vault of 9 feet. Pipes won the javelin with a toss of 101-0.5.

Taylor and another freshman, Haughton’s Jianna Burgess, had very good days.

Taylor, daughter of Airline assistant coach Brian Taylor, also finished second in the 200 in 25.91. Shreve sophomore Karrington Stewart won in 25.55.

Burgess finished a close second in the 800 in 2:36.58, just .22 behind Byrd’s Claire White.

Burgess and Shreve’s Kennedy Gerard both cleared 5-2 in the high jump. Gerard won on fewer misses.

Taylor teamed with Shanterrica Jones, Paris Broom and Shandria Harvey to win the 4X100 relay in 50.54. The Parkway foursome of Jalaycia Gilliam, Jillian Walton, Dukes and Kyla Williams finished second in 50.67. The Haughton foursome of Crystal Horton, Deshounia Davis, Aleesha Hardman and Stephanie Cleveland was third in 51.78.

Dukes, Williams and Walton teamed with Jada Hardy to win the 4X200 in 1:46.54. The team of Harvey, Jones, Broom and Taylor was a close second in 1:46.83.

Parkway’s Hardy, Walton, Malia Morton and Bianca Oliver combined for a second-place finish in the 4X400 in 4:26.0. Shreve won in 4:13.92.

The Parkway team of Crosby, Alayna Mitchell, Morton and Katie Roman finished second in the 4X800 in 10:52.56. Byrd won in 10:37.52. The Airline foursome of Elizabeth Newman, Cynthia Williams, Ja’kiya West and Kaylen Harris took third in 11:38.24.

Parkway’s Morton also took second in the 400 in 1:03.73. Shreve’s Kamrin Hooks won in 1:02.46.

Airline’s Emily Bourgeois and Anwaar Shihadeh finished 2-3 in the javelin behind Pipes with throws of 100-7 and 87-7.

Pipes also qualified for next Thursday’s Region I meet at Northwestern State in the 100 and 300 hurdles. with fourth-place finishes.

Parkway’s Morris also qualified in the long and triple jumps with fourth-place finishes.

Other regional qualifiers from Bossier Parish schools in individual events were Parkway’s Katie Roman (third, 3,200), Haughton’s Hannah Robinson (third, high jump), Haughton’s Janavia Smith (third, shot put), Parkway’s Shanna Abdeljabar (third, discus), Airline’s Mattie Curtis (fourth, shot put), Parkway’s Gilliam (fourth, 100), Parkway’s Dukes (fourth, 200), Parkway’s Crosby (fourth, 800) and Haughton’s Shelby Roy (fourth, pole vault).

Airline’s 4X400 team qualified with a fourth-place finish.