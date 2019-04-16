High school golf: Airline finishes third in District 1-I golf tournament, qualifies for regional

Airline finished third in the District 1, Division I golf tournament Monday at Querbes Park Golf Course.

The Vikings qualified for the Region I-1 tournament April 24 at Cypress Bend in Many.

Airline shot a 306. Donovan Cooksey and Zach Johnson both shot 4-over 75 to lead the Vikings. Drew Bennett shot a 76. Eli Hill had an 80 and Trey Maxwell an 81.

Defending state champion Byrd won with a 277. Alexandria Senior High was second with a 296.

Byrd’s Jake Marler and Porter May shared co-medalist honors. Both shot 68.

Defending Division II state champion Benton is playing in the District 1-II tournament Tuesday at The Golf Club at Huntington. The Tigers have won the district championship every year since the LHSAA began requiring district tournaments in 2014.

The Region I-II tournament is April 24 at Links on the Bayou in Alexandria. The Division II state tournament is April 29-30 at Farm D’Allie in Lafayette.

Benton has won six Division II state titles in the last seven years.