Airline sophomore Carter Jurkovich finished tied for sixth in the Region I, Division I golf tournament Tuesday at Links of the Bayou in Alexandria.

Jurkovich shot a 3-over-par 75 that included a two-stroke penalty for grounding his club in a hazard. West Monroe’s Joey Kirkland won with a 70.

Airline did not qualify for the state tournament as a team, but Jurkovich was one of four individuals to qualify.

Three-time defending Division I champion Byrd won with a 300, strokes better than runner-up Barbe.

The Division I state tournament is Monday and Tuesday at Farm D’Allie in Carencro.

Benton finished second in the Region I, Division II tournament at Oakwing Golf Club in Alexandria. The Tigers will be going for their sixth straight Division II title Monday and Tuesday at The Wetlands in Lafayette.

