High school golf: Benton 3rd in Division II tourney; Airline’s Hill ties for 4th in Division I, Bennett 9th

The Benton Tigers finished third in the Division II state golf tournament held Monday and Tuesday at Farm D’Allie in Carencro.

The defending state champ Tigers shot a 341 in the first round. Benton improved 12 strokes in the second round, shooting a 329 for a two-day 670.

St. Thomas More won with a 640 (314-326). St. Louis Catholic was second with a 653 (323-330). The top three teams were the only ones to break 700.

Ryan Steed led Benton with a 19-over 79-84–163 on the par-72 layout. He tied for sixth.

St. Thomas Moore’s Matt Weber earned medalist honors with a 3-over 147. He finished 13 strokes ahead of teammates Sam Stonecipher and Zach Hardy and Assumption’s Zane Blanchard.

Benton’s Brodie Romero (87-80–167) tied for 12th and Braedon Bell (89-80–169) tied for 15th. Caleb O’Neal (86-85–171) finished 18th. Grant Talley shot a 94-98–192.

Airline’s Eli Hill finished tied for fourth in the Division I tournament at The Wetlands in Lafayette. He shot an even-par 71-73–144. Brayden Seguin of Catholic won with a 6-under 138, one stroke ahead of St. Paul’s Quinn Garcia.

Airline’s Drew Bennett tied for ninth. He shot 2 under in the second round for a two-day 6-over 150.

Parkway’s Ricky Blair shot an 84-81–165.

Byrd rallied from third place after the first round to take the team title. The Jackets shot a 1-under 287 in the second for a two-day total of 19-over 595. That was five strokes better than runner-up Alexandria.

No Bossier Parish team qualified for the Division I tournament.