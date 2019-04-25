High school golf: Benton ties for second in Region I-II tournament

The Benton Tigers finished tied for second in the Region I-II golf tournament Wednesday at Links on the Bayou in Alexandria.

Benton and St. Thomas More both shot 328. St. Louis Catholic won with a 311.

Ryan Steed led the Tigers with a 3-over-par 75. Brodie Romero had an 82, Grant Talley an 85, Braeden Bell an 86 and Caleb O’Neal a 95.

St. Thomas More’s Zach Hardy took individual medalist honors with a 2-under 70. Steed and St. Louis Catholic’s Brett Ardoin tied for second.

The Division II state tournament is April 30-May 1 at Farm D’Allie in Lafayette. Defending champion Benton will be looking for its seventh title in the last eight years.

Airline’s Drew Bennett and Eli Hill qualified for the Division I state tournament at the Region I-I tournament at Cypress Bend in Many. The state tournament is April 30-May 1 at The Wetlands in Lafayette.