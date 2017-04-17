Five-time defending Division II golf state champion Benton won the District 1-II title Monday at The Golf Club at Huntington Park.

The Tigers shot a 19-over-par 307 on the par-72 course, defeating runner-up Monroe Neville by 23 strokes. Caddo Magnet finished third at 377.

The Tigers have won every district tournament since the LHSAA began requiring them in 2014.

Benton junior Hayden White won individual medalist honors with a 3-under 69. Senior Colton Ryan was second with a 71.

White has won or shared the title three straight years. He and Ryan were co-medalists last year.

Other Benton scores were Phillip Tran (82), Madden Davis (85) and Alex Acurio (89).

Benton will go for its fifth straight title in the Region I-II tournament on April 25 at Oakwing Golf Club in Alexandria.

Ryan shared medalist honors last season at Links on the Bayou in Alexandria. Benton won the team title by five strokes over St. Louis Catholic of Lake Charles.

