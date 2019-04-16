High school golf: Benton wins sixth straight District 1-II championship

The Benton Tigers won their sixth consecutive District 1-II golf championship Tuesday at The Club at Huntington Park.

The defending state champion Tigers shot shot a 305, defeating runner-up Neville by 54 strokes. Benton has won the district title every year since the LHSAA began requiring district tournaments in 2014.

Benton’s Braeden Bell took medalist honors with a two-over 74. Ryan Steed and Brodie Romeron both shot 76. Caleb O’Neal had a 79 and Madden Davis an 84.

The Region I-II tournament is April 24 at Links on the Bayou in Alexandria. The Division II state tournament is April 29-30 at Farm D’Allie in Lafayette.

Benton has won six Division II state titles in the last seven years.