Benton senior Colton Ryan finished tied for third in the Division II state golf tournament, capping an outstanding high school golf career.

Ryan shot a 2-over 74 in the final round Tuesday at The Wetlands in Lafayette and finished at 1 under for the 36-hole event.

First-round leader Nicholas Arcement of host E.D. White won the tournament. He shot a 75 Tuesday to go with a first-round 64 and finished at 5 under. St. Louis’ Zach Eisner (69-73) finished runner-up.

Benton junior Hayden White, who shot a first-round 75, had to withdraw after developing a fever. He had a temperature of 103 Tuesday morning.

Benton’s Phil Tran (82-82) finished tied for 23rd.

Ryan, a Central Baptist signee, helped Benton win three straight Division II state titles. The Tigers had won five in a row.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com