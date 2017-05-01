Benton senior Colton Ryan is tied for second after the first round of the Division II state golf tournament at The Westlands in Lafayette.

Ryan and Zac Eisner of St. Louis both shot 3-under 69. Nicholas Arcement of E.D. White leads at 8-under 64.

Ryan had five birdies, two bogeys and 11 pars.

Benton junior Hayden White, who shared medalist honors last year, is tied for 12th at 75. White shot 4 over on the front nine and 1 under on the back.

Arcement birdied eight holes, including the first four on the back nine.

Lake Charles St. Louis leads the race for the team title with a 6-over 294, one stroke ahead of Lafayette Teurlings Catholic.

Five-time defending champion Benton is at 317. Phil Tran shot an 82 and Madden Davis a 91.

The 36-hole event concludes Tuesday.

Airline’s Carter Jurkovich shot 6-over in the first round of the Division I state tournament at Farm D’Alle in Carencro.

