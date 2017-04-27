Benton senior Colton Ryan took medalist honors in the Region I, Division II golf tournament at Oakwing Golf Club in Alexandria on Tuesday.

Ryan was the only golfer under par in the 18-hole event, shooting a 1-under 71. Logan Kuehn of team champion Lake Charles St. Louis finished second with a 72. Benton junior Hayden White was third with a 75.

Ryan shared medalist honors in the 2016 regional.

St. Louis won the team title with a 28-over 316. Benton was runner-up with 326. Other Tigers in the scoring were Phil Tran and Madden Davis. They both shot 90.

Benton had a string of four straight regional titles broken. The Tigers will go for their sixth straight state championship Monday and Tuesday at The Wetlands in Lafayette.

Benton’s White was co-medalist in the state tournament last year with Kris Kerr of Loranger. They were declared co-medalist after a six-hole playoff.

