High school soccer: 26th annual Bearkat Classic starts Thursday at Tinsley Park

The 26th annual Bearkat Classic, the oldest and largest tournament in North Louisiana, begins Thursday and runs through Saturday at Tinsley Park.

There are 16 teams in the varsity boys field and 12 in the girls. There will also be an eight-team junior varsity boys tournament.

Bossier, Parkway, Airline and Haughton are among the boys teams. The field is divided into four brackets.

Bossier, Calvary Baptist, West Ouachita and Minden are in Bracket A. North DeSoto, North Caddo, Parkway and Red River are in Bracket B. Comeaux, Ruston, Northwood and Union Parish and in Bracket C. Airline, Haughton, Evangel Christian and Southwood are in Bracket D.

Bossier and Haughton are in the girls field, which is divided into three brackets. Bossier is in Bracket A with North Caddo, Northwood and Red River. Haughton is in Bracket B with Evangel Christian, Ruston and Southwood. Calvary Baptist, Franklin Parish, Huntington and Minden are in Bracket C.

Play starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 4:15 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday. The girls semifinals are at 4:30 Saturday and the boys are at 5:45.

The JV boys championship game is also at 5:45.

The girls championship game is at 7 and the boys at 8.