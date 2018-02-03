The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers advanced to the second round of the girls soccer playoffs Friday.

Airline, the No. 13 seed, defeated No. 20 Thibodaux 1-0 in a Division I first-round game at Freedom Fields. The Lady Vikings (22-6-2) will travel to No. 4 St. Amant (12-3-2) for a second-round game Wednesday at 5 p.m. at St. Amant Middle School.

Benton, the No. 9 seed, cruised past No. 24 East Jefferson 5-0 in a Division II first-round game at Freedom Fields. The Lady Tigers (20-9-3) will travel to Franklin to take on No. 8 Ben Franklin (19-3), which received a first-round bye, in the second round.

In a Division II boys first-round game, No. 12 Parkway’s outstanding season ended with a 4-1 loss to No. 21 Carencro at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

In a Division III first-round game Saturday, No. 20 Bossier lost to No. 13 Erath 3-1 in Erath.

The Airline-Thibodaux game came down to a penalty kicks shootout after neither team scored in regulation and two overtimes.

Abbie Neuman and Emily Francis scored goals and the Lady Vikings won the shootout 2-1. Goalkeeper Mallory Ganey, who had an outstanding game, made a big save.

Thibodaux closed its season 16-3-3.

Hailey McGhee scored all five of Benton’s goals in the victory over East Jefferson. The Lady Tigers led 2-0 at the half and continued to put the pressure on East Jefferson’s defense in the second half.

East Jefferson finished 6-6-2.

At Preston Crownover, Parkway closed its season 13-8-2. The Panthers made the playoffs after winning only four games in the last two years. Carencro raised its record to 7-10-3.

The Bossier-Erath game was tied at 1 at the half, but the Bobcats scored twice in the second half to win it.

Bossier, the District 1-III runner-up, finished 6-9-6. Erath improved to 12-5-4.

The No. 6 seed Parkway girls (16-8-4) received a first-round bye and will host No. 11 Neville (9-10-3) Wednesday at 6 at Centenary’s Mayo Field. Neville defeated Haughton 7-0 in the first round Thursday.

The Haughton girls closed their season 10-13-2.

The No. 8 Benton boys (14-8-8) received a first-round bye and will host No. 9 Woodlawn-Baton Rouge (13-3-1) Thursday at 5 at Freedom Fields. Woodlawn defeated Broadmoor 7-1 in the first round.

