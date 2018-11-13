High school soccer: Airline, Benton boys open season with victories; Airline tournament starts Thursday; Haughton tourney begins Friday

The Airline and Benton boys cruised to victories in high school soccer season openers Monday night.

Airline defeated Northwood 9-0 at Freedom Fields. Benton downed Bossier 6-0 in the first varsity soccer game played on the new turf field at Memorial Stadium.

At Freedom Fields, Tung Khai had a hat trick to lead Airline.

Jackson Tinkis and Adam Biehler had two goals each. Jacob Jordan and Nick Jump scored one each.

At Tinsley Park, Dylan Garrett, Jacob Garrett and Julian Olivarez scored two goals apiece to lead Benton. Dylan Garrett also had an assist.

Max Kenyan, Dalton Diel and Cade Foster all had one assist.

The Airline girls fell to Neville 3-0 in their opener at Freedom Fields. The Lady Vikings play Evangel Christian on Tuesday night at Freedom Fields.

The Benton Lady Tigers open their season Tuesday night against Caddo Magnet at Memorial Stadium.

The Parkway Lady Panthers face Captain Shreve in their season opener Tuesday night at Lee Hedges Stadium.

The Airline Classic Soccer Tournament starts on Thursday and runs through Saturday at Freedom Fields.

There are 15 boys varsity teams split into three divisions and eight junior varsity teams split into two divisions.

In addition to Airline, teams competing are Byrd, Captain Shreve, Pineville, Caddo Magnet, Benton, Ouachita, Northwood, Parkway, West Ouachita, Bossier, North DeSoto, Natchitoches Central, Evangel Christian, Southwood and Red River.

Thirty varsity games and 13 junior varsity games will be played.

Admission is $6 each day. Concessions will be sold. No portable heaters are permitted at Freedom Fields.

Haughton is hosting the Cranberry Classic girls tournament Thursday through Saturday at Bossier.

In addition to Haughton, teams competing are Bossier, Ouachita Parish, North Caddo, Pineville, Ouachita Christian, North Caddo, Southwood and Northwood.