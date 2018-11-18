High school soccer: Airline, Benton fare well in Airline Classic boys tournament

The Airline Vikings and Benton Tigers suffered just one loss each in the three-day Airline Classic boys soccer tournament which concluded Saturday at Freedom Fields.

Airline went 2-1-1, falling to Captain Shreve Saturday evening 1-0 in a game that decided the Division I championship.

Benton also went 2-1-1, losing to Byrd 3-1 in a game that decided the Division II championship.

The 15-team varsity division was divided into three divisions. There wasn’t an overall champion. North DeSoto won the Division III title.