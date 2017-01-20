The Airline Vikings downed the Parkway Panthers 3-0 in a non-district boys soccer game Friday night at Tinsley Park.

Keaton Love scored the only goal of the first half. Kham Nang scored on an assist from Love to give Airline (10-8-2) a 2-0 lead. Nang scored the final goal on a penalty kick.

Airline also won the JV game 3-2.

Angel Vasquez scored Airline’s first goal. He was set up by Nate Coker and Nathan Grace. Alejandro Espinosa scored on an assist from Nick Jump. After Parkway rallied to tie, Jump put a penalty kick in the net for the game-winner.

In a District 1-II girls game, district leader Captain Shreve defeated Haughton 5-2. The Lady Gators improved to 14-7-1 overall and 7-0 in district.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches or reports on teams’ official Twitter accounts.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com