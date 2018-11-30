High school soccer: Airline, Bossier, Parkway boys win on opening day of Bearkat Classic

High school soccer: Airline, Bossier, Parkway boys win on opening day of...

The Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats and Parkway Panthers posted victories on the first day of the Bearkat Classic tournament hosted by Bossier High at Tinsley Park on Thursday.

Airline defeated Southwood 8-0, Bossier downed Calvary Baptist 3-0 and Parkway rolled past North Caddo 9-1.

Tung Khai scored four goals in Airline’s victory. Adam Bihler scored two. Caleb Cruz and Ashton Morris had one apiece.

Thang Mang had three assists, and Jackson Tinkis had one.

In girls games involving parish teams, Haughton tied Ruston 1-1 and Bossier fell to Calvary Baptist 3-0.

Alyssa Taylor scored the Lady Bucs’ goal against Ruston.

The tournament is scheduled to resume, weather permitting, at 4:15 p.m. Friday with the last games starting at 8.

There are 15 varsity boys and 12 girls teams competing.

The tournament concludes Saturday with girls semifinal games at 4:30 and boys at 5:45. The girls championship game is scheduled for 7 and the boys at 8.

In a girls game, Airline fell to Neville 2-0 in the Captain Shreve tournament.

Benton and Parkway are also competing in the Shreve event.

Note: Game statistics are provided by coaches or taken from teams’ official Twitter accounts. Report scores and statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com.