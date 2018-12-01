High school soccer: Airline boys, Bossier boys, Parkway boys, Haughton girls win in Bearkat Classic

The Airline, Bossier and Parkway boys and Haughton girls won games in the Bearkat Classic soccer tournament on Friday and Saturday at Tinsley Park.

Airline defeated Haughton 8-0 Friday. Bossier downed West Ouachita 5-0 Friday and edged Minden 2-1 Saturday. Parkway rolled past Red River 11-0 Saturday.

Adam Bihler and Tung Khai both had two goals and one assist in Airline’s victory.

Dylan Zickefoose, Jackson Tinkis, Thang Mang and Nick Jump scored one goal apiece. Bihler, Tinkis and Mang also had assists.

In the girls division, Haughton defeated Southwood 7-1 on Saturday and lost to Evangel 2-1 on Saturday.

Shelby Watson, Alyssa Taylor and Madeline Milton scored two goals each against Southwood. Meghan Schaffer scored one.

Milton scored the Lady Bucs’ goal against Evangel.

The Bearkat Classic girls and boys semifinals were scheduled for 4:30 and 5:45, respectively, Saturday. The championships games were scheduled for 7 and 8.

in the Copa Acadiana boys tournament, Benton tied St. Thomas Aquinas 1-1 on Friday.

In the Captain Shreve girls tournament, Airline and Benton played to a scoreless tie Friday and Airline tied North DeSoto 2-2 on Saturday. Parkway fell to Mandeville 4-0 on Friday.

NOTE: Game statistics provided by coaches or taken from teams’ official Twitter accounts. Report scores and stats to rhedges@bossierpress.com.