The Airline Vikings and Haughton Buccaneers won boys division games on the first day of the 24th annual Bearkat Soccer Classic hosted by Bossier at Tinsley Park.

Airline defeated Minden 7-0 and Haughton downed Southwood 5-1. In other boys games involving Bossier Parish teams, Benton and Bossier played to a 1-1 tie and Haughton and North DeSoto played to a scoreless tie.

In other boys games, Ruston defeated Union Parish 1-0 and Sulphur downed Ouachita Christian 5-0.

In girls games involving Bossier Parish teams, Haughton topped Bossier 5-0, Benton downed Ruston 7-1 and North Caddo defeated Bossier 7-0.

In another girls game, Minden defeated Southwood 4-1.

In the Captain Shreve Gator Cup girls tournament, Parkway and West Monroe played to a 1-1 tie at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Keaton Love scored four goals and had two assists in the Airline boys’ victory. Adam Biehler and Jackson Tinkis scored each scored a goal and had two assists. Nick Jump scored a goal.

Ashton Morris had two assists. Tung Khai had one.

Hailey McGhee scored three goals in the Benton girls’ victory. Breanna Bundy scored two goals and had one assist.

Allison Risher and Annalee Ward scored one goal each. Georgia Carroway and Aidan McGhee had one assist each.

JJ Craion scored Parkway’s goals against West Monroe on an assist by Michelle Elias. Madison Ersoff had three saves.

Airline begins play in the Gator Cup against North DeSoto at 6:50 p.m. Friday at Lee Hedges Stadium. The tournament run through Saturday with the championship game at 8.

The Bossier tournament continues Friday at 4 p.m. with the final games starting at 8. Play begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. The boys and girls semifinals are at 2:30 p.m. with the championship games following at 4:30.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com